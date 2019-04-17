Provincial Court Falher – April 4 2019

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Aaron James Auger: Intent to avoid arrest, obstruction/resisting arrest and failure to comply with conditions – Special court June 24.



*****



Cody William Brown: Failure to appear – Warrant issued.



*****



Ronald Cloutier: Possession of stolen goods, forging a document and use of forged document – court May 2.



*****



Susan Cunningham: Two counts of forging a document, use of a forged document, cause person to use, possession of stolen property, failure to appear – Court June 12.



*****



Danny Joseph Decet: Mischief-Property, three counts of failure to comply with undertaking, two counts of causing a disturbance – Warrant issued.



*****



Brenda L’Hirondelle: Mischief-property, assaulting a police officer, three counts of failure to comply with undertaking, causing a disturbance, intoxicated in public – Warrant issued.



*****



Jennifer Helen Emard: Two counts of failure to comply with conditions and breach of condition – Court May 2.



*****



Richard Wayne Grammer: Breach of probation – Charge withdrawn.



*****



Alexander Hachey: Impaired driving, operation of a vehicle while impaired – Fine $1,500 and one year probation.



*****



Trina L’Hirondelle: Breach of Condition and obstructing a peace officer – Court April 8, Peace River.



*****



Colby Aaron Montgomery: Mischief-damage, careless use of a fire arm, unauthorized possession, two counts breach of condition – adjourned to May 2.



*****



Royal Malcolm Olsen: Possession of child pornography and making, printing/publishing child pornography – trial September 24.



*****



Clayton Lyle Payou: Failure to appaear, failure to comply-order – May 2 for plea.



*****



Robert Popick: Failure to obey traffic bylaw – June 12 trial.



*****



Boyd Gary Romanko: Impaired driving and refuse/fail demand – Fine $1,500.



*****



Glen Charles Thunder: Use of a forged document – Adjourned to May 2.



*****



Patrick Crawford: Theft uner $5000 and possession of a controlled substance – Sentencing August 1.



*****



Dallas Gagne: Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while impaired – Court April 26, Peace River.



*****



Jeffery Joseph Burback: Unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to appear in court – Fine $500 and forfeit of firearm.