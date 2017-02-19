Province expands naloxone program, adds treatment spaces

Government of Alberta

News release

Alberta firefighters have greater access to lifesaving naloxone kits now that all first responders can administer naloxone by injection.

“Our first responders are heroes for their work saving lives on the front lines. Now firefighters across the province can administer injectable naloxone, giving them an additional life-saving tool when responding to an overdose call. Making naloxone more widely accessible to individuals and organizations who want the kits will also help prevent further deaths.”

– Brandy Payne, Associate Minister of Health.

“Safety is Edmonton Fire Rescue Service’s number one priority. So, on behalf of our department, I would like to thank Alberta Health for their commitment to protecting citizens and first responders across the province. The addition of naloxone to fire apparatus will enhance our service to the public and ensure our firefighters are protected in the event they come into contact with an opioid while performing their duties.”

– Ken Block, Edmonton Fire Chief.

Other action being taken

The province is moving ahead on several other measures to combat opioids:

. An opioid dependency treatment (ODT) clinic is preparing to open in Grande Prairie this spring to serve 300 patients. An additional 300 patients in AHS ODT clinics have been identified as ready to transition to primary health-care providers, with the aim of opening up spaces for new patients.

. Alberta Health is publishing quarterly public reports on opioid overdose data and will begin publishing interim reports on fentanyl deaths. Alberta Health is working with Indigenous groups to share information to support improved data collection and reporting.