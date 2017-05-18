Ecole Providence students receive Baptism, First Communion and First Confession at celebratory Mass

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

On May 9, Father Eucharius Chuyimagha initiated seven Ecole Providence students into the Catholic faith during an 11am school Mass at St. John the Baptist Cathedral in McLennan.

The celebratory Mass also included four Students receiving First Communion and three students their First Confession.

“It is always a big day for the school when students are baptised and receive the sacraments for the first time,” says Ecole Providence Principal, Krista Veitch.

“It is a milestone, especially for the students whose special day it is and for the parents and families of those students.”

The older Grade 5 and 6 students took part in Mass, reading scripture offering gifts intentions, and participating in the offertory procession.

All Ecole Providence students attended the ceremony and considering that some had been at Church from 10am to noon, all were poised and well behaved from beginning to end.

“As we all know, it’s not easy for kids to sit still and behave themselves for two hours but they all certainly did the school proud,” says Veitch.

Parents, Godparents and family members were present to witness their children receive the sacraments.

Following Mass, Father Eucharius, students and family attended a lunchtime reception at Ecole Providence at which soup and sandwiches, chilli, coffee, juice, ice cream and cake were served.

After the reception, the kids continued to celebrate the occassion having as much juice, cake and ice cream as they could handle and engaged in fun activities for the rest of the day.

“They all certainly deserved it,” says Veitch.”They were all so patient and conscientious in church even though they were also keen to get back to the school to have lunch, celebrate and have fun.”