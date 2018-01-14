Ecole Providence first annual Pancake Breakfast Christmas fundraiser a great success



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Ecole Providence held a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser in the basement of St. John the Baptist Cathedral December 10.



Providence staff volunteered to organize, cook and serve breakfast at the busy event that raised over $700 to purchase toys for Christmas.



“We are really pleased with the response, how much support we received and how generous people have been,” says Providence Principal Krista Veitch. “This is the first year we put on the breakfast that we now plan to have annually but we discovered it would be best to hold it a little earlier next year.”