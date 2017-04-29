Providence open house, a fun event for the community, students and their families

Tom Henihan

École Providence held an Open House Family Fun Day and ECS Registration on April 12 from 5 to 7 pm.

The event offered a variety of activities including bingo, scooter races, bouncy castle, crafts, games in the gym and free hotdogs.

The open house fun day, along with ECS Registration also encouraged parents considering sending their child to the Providence and any member of the community interested in visiting the school, socializing with parents and staff and getting up-to-date on developments at the school.

École Providence has spent the past number of years redefining itself and pursuing innovative, contemporary ways to address the learning needs of individual students.

A recent addition to the classrooms are four Smart Board 4000 series interactive flat panels, offering Providence students the most current and best collaborative learning technology available.

The school continues to emphasise the importance of reaching out to the community in an effort to be an integral part of the social as well as learning environment. Events such as the open house continue to be an important part of that initiative.

The Open House was a fun, productive evening, which along with a number of ECS registrations, offered bingo, hotdogs and an extensive variety of games for the kids with everyone appearing to have a good time.

The evening ended with a very pleased Ilias Fowler who won the open house door prize, a gift basket with Easter chocolates, candles, candle holders and other items.