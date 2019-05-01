Ecole Providence holds well-attended open house



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Ecole Providence in McLennan held an open house, fun evening event on April 25, with approximately one hundred people attending,



Fr. Eucharis, the parish priest, said grace and he stayed to play bingo afterwards.



The food, prepared by Ruby Island, Norma Chalifoux and Gloria Gordon, included hamburgers, hotdogs, and a choice of potato, pasta and Cesar salad.



The evening also featured games of prize bingo and three door prizes: boys, girls and family baskets.



There were also games for the kids and a bouncy castle was setup.



The Grade 5 and six students helped setup the dining area for the evening, organizing tables, decorating and preparing the prize baskets.



Teachers and staff also contributed their time to putting on the open house.



There were a number of prize bingo games, which are always enjoyed and the evening ended with presenting the door prizes.



“I appreciate all the volunteers who contributed their time and attention to putting on the evening,” says Ecole Providence principal, Krista Veitch,.



“I appreciate the staff and the work the students did decorating and arranging everything and I especially appreciate everyone who came out and made it such a fun, successful occasion.”