Ecole Providence Grade 5 and 6 students lead the procession at Easter devotions

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

On April 11, Ecole Providence Grades 5 and 6 students led the younger kids in the ritual of the Stations of the Cross. The school gym was adorned with 14 icons and candles marking each station.

The student’s procession stopped to pray at each icon using language and imagery easily understood by young children, giving them an appreciation of the religious significance of Easter.

The 14 Stations of the Cross commemorate Christ’s last day on Earth as a man with each station marking a specific event on that day including Christ being condemned to death, carrying His cross to Mount Calvary, His hardships and encounters on the way, His crucifixion and death on the Cross and His body being laid in the tomb.

The Stations of the Cross are most commonly observed during Lent especially on Good Friday, the day of the year upon which the events occurred.

The following day, Grades 3 and 4 teacher Judith Mawoko, had her students enact a short play that also explains that Easter, along with being a time to receive chocolate, Easter eggs and other treats is a time of great importance in the Christian calendar, a time central to the Christian experience as it celebrates between Good Friday and Easter Sunday the death and resurrection of Christ.