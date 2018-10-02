Providence back to school BBQ an annual ritual to celebrate the new school year



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Ecole Providence held its annual back to school barbeque Wednesday evening, September 19.



Parents, teachers, students, members of the board of trustees and community members dropped by the school for a hamburger and hotdog supper, potato salad, coffee, juice and ice cream.



Everyone attends to touch base, get reacquainted and have some fun.



It is always an exciting time for the students, they really look forward to the evening of the barbeque and enjoy having their parents and families visit their school and have an opportunity to show them their classrooms.



A highlight of the annual barbeque for both the kids and adults is playing is the prize bingo and this year was no exception.



There was also a draw for an impressive hamper, which went to Ecole Providence student Layton Willier.



“It is pretty much the same process every year,” says Principal Krista Veitch. “After supper, while the kids watch a movie, play computer games, or run around and play in the gym, parents and teachers get to know each other in a very informal environment. Each year, I find it becomes more and more relaxed and personally, I really enjoy it.’