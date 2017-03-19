Provincial government funding to support rural prosperity

Government of Alberta

News release

Today (March 10), the Alberta government is making life better for Alberta families and helping communities create jobs and diversify their local economy through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

Several communities will benefit from accelerated innovation and economic diversification thanks to $53,000 CARES funding to Sustainability Resources Ltd. to support their Rural Prosperity Initiative.

Stony Plain MLA Erin Babcock made the announcement at the Drayton Valley Rural Innovation Forum on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

“So much of Alberta’s economic strength and entrepreneurial drive is centered in our province’s smaller cities and towns.

“Every region of Alberta brings multiple strengths to our way of life, whether in energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism, or in other areas. Last year, we launched the two-year CARES program to help communities with limited resources and common interests tackle economic development projects that they might not be able to individually.

“Through these projects local leaders are working together to grow and diversify our economy, and make life better for Alberta families.”

– Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade.