Primeau wants to continue giving back to Falher, if re-elected

Sandy Primeau has lived in Falher for over 35 years.

In that time, the community has been good to her, her family and her business. She wants to continue giving back to community by continuing to serve on council.

“The community has given me and my family a lot of support over these many years,” says Primeau. “Being on council is my way of giving back to the community.”

Primeau says she listens to the needs and concerns of residents and she does her best to respond to them.

Her community involvement includes serving on the board for the Smoky River Tourism Association, the local chamber of commerce, the Community Education Council for Northern Lakes College and she is currently the chairperson for Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

She has also been involved with children’s safety initiatives and the Falher Friendship Corner Association.

Falher’s prosperity and growth is of great interest to Primeau.

“I want to see this community thrive,” she says. “I have a business here. It’s important for the community to grow.”

It’s also important to have a positive attitude, even in tough times, so that you can seek positive solutions to problems, she adds.

The commitment she will make, if re-elected, is to work within the existing system – which also includes thinking outside the box – with residents, businesses and councillors to make things continue and better.

“It has been my pleasure to work with the present council, other municipal representatives and the Town of Falher staff. They are the backbone, the base, and they give us (council) the support and background to help plan for the future and make the best decisions possible.”