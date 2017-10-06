Primary Care Networks discussed at regional physician retention committee meeting

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The goal of Primary Care Networks is for someone to call for a doctor’s appointment and be seen within a day.

Alberta is one of three provinces leading the country for continuing care under the PCN, and PCN is health care that complements the physician’s work.

These were among the items that the Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee heard at their meeting in Falher on Sept. 20. Jim Jenson shared information about his PCN, which is one of 42 funded by Alberta Health Services.

Myrna Lanctot, the Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee Coordinator, noted that the Peace Country PCN is involved with seven communities, including Falher, McLennan and Peace River.

Also during the committee meeting, Holly Handfield, of the former Rural Physician Action Plan – now called the Rural Health Profession Action Plan – shared some videos. One was about a Medical Skills Weekend for university students. Another was about a one-day medical skills workshop for high school students.

Lanctot also notes a locum is working at the Falher Medical Clinic until the end of the October. Also, a new physician is completing his three-month assessment and he should begin working at the clinic in McLennan beginning in January 2018.

The next committee meeting will be held at the Town of Falher office, beginning at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, and the public is welcome to attend.