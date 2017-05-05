PICs – Presenting the junior and senior badminton teams for Georges P. Vanier May 5, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Pictured above is the junior badminton team. In front, from left, are Alex Gauthier, Mackenzie Parker, Cole Bremont, Jayden Boucher, Danielle St. Laurent, Cameron Henley and Dorian Adams. In the second row, from left, are David Rebamonte, Colin Doyle, Abbey Doris, Ryanne Chailler, Karter Fournier, Jayden Bedard, Kiera Doran, Luc Blanchette, Tyson Tokarz and Josh Allen. In the third row, from left, are Aldeen Garcia, Jenaya Andersen, Hannah Sasseville, Emily St. Laurent, Brooklyn Constable, Kirk Desharnais, Devin Aubin and Kaitlyn St. Laurent. In the back row, from left, are Dylan McIntosh, Kyle Guenette, Josh Tardif, Tiffany Mawoko, Jessina Goodswimmer, Taylor Benoit, Charles Castro, Logan Yaremko and Christian Nolette. Not shown are Catherine Brochu, Nolan Yaremko, Marek Maisonneuve, Rilee St. Jean and Treyton Anderson. Pictured above is the senior badminton team. In front, left-right, are Cameron Hammon, Charlize Bremont, Shanele Morin, Austin Deslauriers, Cole Deslauriers, Derrick Brochu and Shayna Yaremko. In the middle row, left-right, are Kellie Bouvier, Chantal Laflamme, Kennedy Turcotte, Hailey Turcotte, Makayla Bouvier and Coach Melanie Schaefer. In the back row, left-right, are Mason Andersen, Bobby Brochu, Chris Key and Kristen Tardif. On April 22, the senior team participated in a joint tournament with Ecole Heritage. The singles event was held at Ecole Heritage and the doubles event was at Ecole Routhier. Zones and/or provincials are coming up for the badminton teams of both schools. Look for stories and photos about the teams in future editions of the Smoky River Express. Also, go to smokyriverexpress.com for more sports updates and other news. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email