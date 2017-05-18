Peace River Volleyball Club places fifth in provincials

Submitted by

Christine Aubin

The Peace River Volleyball Club girls’ team recently placed fifth in Alberta at provincials in Calgary, during April 29-30.

The girls played a smart, aggressive game throughout the weekend. They had some hard competition playing the third highest ranked team for their crossover game and came out with a win.

It was a huge victory for the girls. They continued to play a strong, confident game and placed fifth in the province overall, exceeding their expectations.

The girls had a very successful season, winning three gold medals and one bronze. At the start of the season we changed the defensive system we played, we knew this would probably cause us to have a bit of a dip in performance before climbing back up.

However, the girls were all focused and excited for the change.

It turned out to be a very positive change for the team and it didn’t take the girls long to adjust to the new way they were to move on the court. They embraced it and they continued to play a stronger game each time they hit the court.

It is sad to see the season come to an end; but we look forward to next season and continued growth. Congratulations to such a wonderful group of athletes.