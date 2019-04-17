Peace River trade show looks to the future



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce “Spring Trade Show 2019” took place on April 5 and 6 at Baytex Energy Centre.



The “Bright Future,” themed tradeshow offered an exhaustive choice of services and merchandise including insurance and financial services, recreational vehicles, toys, books, health and wellness, hair loss treatments, clothing, home insulation, golfing etc.



The show had ninety booths on the main exhibit area, approximately seventeen home-based businesses in the upstairs space, and twenty outdoor booths for oversize exhibits such as farm equipment, RVs and tent trailers.



The tradeshow catered to a broad array of tastes and interests including kids, as there were Peace 100 commemorative chocolates, popcorn, balloons, glitter tattoos and countless other freebees and gadgets available.



All levels of local government were present at the show, including MLA Debbie Jabbour, UCP candidate Dan Williams along with the Town of Peace River, Northern Sunrise County and Northern Lights County.



The Peace River Ag Society and the Peace Regional Air Show represented two local non-profit organizations.



To reflect the Peace 100 anniversary celebrations the tradeshow organizers chose the “Bright Future,” theme as the town embarks on its second hundred years, taking stock of the past and facing the future with a positive outlook.



Part of that positive outlook and vision is seen in the extensive updates and renovations taking place at the existing Baytex Engery Centre where the tradeshow has the distinction of being the last event before the renovation work begins in earnest.



Over the past forty years, the Baytex Centre and its arena with seating for 1,700 has been a hub of social and recreational life in the Town of Peace River



Along with renovations to the existing Baytex arena, the work will also include a second arena and the construction of a new fieldhouse, so it appears that the Peace River and Region Chamber of Commerce Spring Tradeshow will have a bright future when its sets up next time at the expanded and enhanced Baytex Engery Centre.