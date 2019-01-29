Peace Regional RCMP seek public assistance to locate male on Canada wide warrant



RCMP

News release

RCMP are seeking information from the public to locate a male wanted on Canada wide warrants.



Steven Daniel Phair (27) of Peace River is wanted Canada wide on the following charges:



. Aggravated assault (x2).

. Possession of a weapon dangerous to public.

. Fail to attend court.



Phair is also facing four additional Criminal Code charges from a separate matter and is wanted Alberta wide on those charges.



Phair is described as follows:



. Caucasian male.

. 5’11”, 170 lbs.

. Brown hair, green eyes.



The public is asked not to approach Phair and instead call 9-1-1 if spotted.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Steven Daniel Phair, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6611 or call your local police.



Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), Or you can go online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app, which is available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.