Peace Regional RCMP seek public assistance to locate male on Canada wide warrant

RCMP
News release
RCMP are seeking information from the public to locate a male wanted on Canada wide warrants.
Steven Daniel Phair (27) of Peace River is wanted Canada wide on the following charges:
. Aggravated assault (x2).
. Possession of a weapon dangerous to public.
. Fail to attend court.
Phair is also facing four additional Criminal Code charges from a separate matter and is wanted Alberta wide on those charges.
Phair is described as follows:
. Caucasian male.
. 5’11”, 170 lbs.
. Brown hair, green eyes.
The public is asked not to approach Phair and instead call 9-1-1 if spotted.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Steven Daniel Phair, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6611 or call your local police.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), Or you can go online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app, which is available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.