Peace Regional RCMP seek public assistance to locate male on Canada wide warrant

· by · 0


Steven Daniel Phair
RCMP
News release

RCMP are seeking information from the public to locate a male wanted on Canada wide warrants.

Steven Daniel Phair (27) of Peace River is wanted Canada wide on the following charges:

. Aggravated assault (x2).
. Possession of a weapon dangerous to public.
. Fail to attend court.

Phair is also facing four additional Criminal Code charges from a separate matter and is wanted Alberta wide on those charges.

Phair is described as follows:

. Caucasian male.
. 5’11”, 170 lbs.
. Brown hair, green eyes.

The public is asked not to approach Phair and instead call 9-1-1 if spotted.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Steven Daniel Phair, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6611 or call your local police.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), Or you can go online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app, which is available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

 

Share this post

Post Comment