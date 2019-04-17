Peace River Poll-by-Poll Results [Unofficial results – 75 of 77 polls reporting]

Poll – Station			Dakota		Debbie		Connie		Remi		Dan S.
				House		Jabbour	Russell	Tardif		Williams
				Alberta	NDP		FCP		Liberal	UCP

 1 – Harmon Valley	   	   6		  14		   1		   1		  56
 2 – Nampa East		  12		  19		   2		   3		 127
 3 – Nampa West		   8		  22		   4		   4		 113
 4 – Marie Reine		   8		  27		   0		   7		  52
 5 – St. Isidore		   9		  76		   0		   8		 134
 6 – Three Creeks		   3		  30		   7		   1		  82
 7 – Heart River South	  11		  50		   0		   4		  61
 8 – Heart River		   7		  38		   3		   2		  47
 9 – Town Centre		   7		  28		   3		   3		  31
10 – Springfield East	   	   8		  17		   5		   1		  27
11 – Cloverleaf		  17		  66		   2		   4		  66
12 – Springfield		   6		  57		   3		   1		  81
13 – Norglen		  	  15		  60		   1		   3		  72
14 – Norglen East		   9		  63		   2		   2		  79
15 – Shaftesbury		   9		  52		   0		   6		 110
16 – Misery Mountain	  	  13		  33		   1		   4		  96
17 – Saddleback		   8		  45		   2		   1		  68
18 – West Peace		  27		  66		   1		   3		 123
19 – Strong Creek		   5		  20		   0		   1		  69
20 – Grimshaw North	   	   3		  33		   4		   2		  80
21 – Grimshaw West	  	  17		  45		   7		   4		 122
22 – Grimshaw Southwest	  16		  53		   6		   4		 151
23 – Grimshaw South	  	  11		  30		   6		   2		 146
24 – Grimshaw East	  	  19		  31		   4		   3		  99
25 – Grimshaw Rural	  	  13		  31		   3		   4		 119
26 – Warrensville		   9		  58		   3		   2		 173
27 – Weberville South	  	  10		  59		   9		   4		 177
28 – Weberville North	   	   8		  27		   3		   1		  75
29 – Dixonville		  10		  51		  16		   0		 133
30 – Deadwood		   	   5		  18		   1		   1		  98
31 – Manning Town South	  10		  28		   2		   0		 103
32 – Manning Town North	  14		  22		   1		   1		  99
33 – Manning Rural East	   2		   8		   3		   1		  70
34 – Notikewin/N.Star	  	  14		  16		   4		   2		 168
35 – Hotchkiss		   	   2		  11		   4		   2		  85
36 – Keg River		   	   4		   9		   0		   0		  37
37 – Paddle Prairie	  	  31		  31		   4		   1		  29
38 – Buff.Head Prairie	   0		   1		   0		   0		  74
39 – Tall Cree South	   	   1		   5		   0		   0		   2
40 – Tall Cree North	   	   5		  12		   0		   2		   1
41 – Wilson Prairie	   	   0		   0		   0		   0		  53
42 – La Crete South	   	   3		   6		   0		   0		  74
43 – La Crete Centre	   	   0		   4		   1		   0		  55
44 – La Crete North	   	   1		   6		   0		   0		  57
45 – La Crete Rural	   	   1		   1		   0		   0		  77
46 – Blumenorth		   0		   1		   2		   0		 102
47 – Vermilion Rural	   	   5		  18		   1		   1		  65
48 – Fort Vermilion	   	   8		  92		   7		   1		  56
49 – Fox Lake		   	   5		 106		   1		   0		   8
50 – Garden River		   4		  65		   2		   2		   2
51 – John D’or Prairie	   5		 107		   1		   0		   7
52 – Boyer River		   0		  26		   1		   0		  23
53 – Rocky Lane		  10		  73		   3		   4		  63
54 – HL Rural South	   	   6		  31		   2		   1		  48
55 – HL McLarty		   3		   9		   3		   0		  45
56 – HL Thompson		  11		  19		   3		   0		  58
57 – HL Caribou		   7		  28		   1		   1		  60
58 – HL Bobby Gray	   	   9		  28		   3		   3		  51
59 – HL Walters		   7		  20		   0		   1		  23
60 – HL Centre		   	   5		  20		   2		   1		  40
61 – HL Industrial	   	   4		   6		   1		   0		  11
62 – HL Footner		   4		  21		   1		   0		  81
63 – Rainbow Lake		  10		  17		   8		   1		 148
64 – Chateh/Assumption	  14		  80		   1		   8		   8
65 – Meander River	   	   8		  14		   0		   0		   7
66 – Zama City		   	   1		   5		   0		   0		  19
67 – Special PR		   4		  31		   0		   4		  80
68 – Mobile PR #1		   3		  12		   7		   5		   8
69 – Mobile PR #2		   3		  23		   0		   9		  20
70 – Mobile Grimshaw	   	   4		   3		   4		   3		   7
71 – Manning Mobile	   	   5		   9		   0		   1		  12
Advance			 149		 812		  70		  53		4639
TOTALS			 	 691		3065		 242		 194		9542

 

