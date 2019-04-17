Peace River Poll-by-Poll Results [Unofficial results – 75 of 77 polls reporting]

Poll – Station Dakota Debbie Connie Remi Dan S. House Jabbour Russell Tardif Williams Alberta NDP FCP Liberal UCP 1 – Harmon Valley 6 14 1 1 56 2 – Nampa East 12 19 2 3 127 3 – Nampa West 8 22 4 4 113 4 – Marie Reine 8 27 0 7 52 5 – St. Isidore 9 76 0 8 134 6 – Three Creeks 3 30 7 1 82 7 – Heart River South 11 50 0 4 61 8 – Heart River 7 38 3 2 47 9 – Town Centre 7 28 3 3 31 10 – Springfield East 8 17 5 1 27 11 – Cloverleaf 17 66 2 4 66 12 – Springfield 6 57 3 1 81 13 – Norglen 15 60 1 3 72 14 – Norglen East 9 63 2 2 79 15 – Shaftesbury 9 52 0 6 110 16 – Misery Mountain 13 33 1 4 96 17 – Saddleback 8 45 2 1 68 18 – West Peace 27 66 1 3 123 19 – Strong Creek 5 20 0 1 69 20 – Grimshaw North 3 33 4 2 80 21 – Grimshaw West 17 45 7 4 122 22 – Grimshaw Southwest 16 53 6 4 151 23 – Grimshaw South 11 30 6 2 146 24 – Grimshaw East 19 31 4 3 99 25 – Grimshaw Rural 13 31 3 4 119 26 – Warrensville 9 58 3 2 173 27 – Weberville South 10 59 9 4 177 28 – Weberville North 8 27 3 1 75 29 – Dixonville 10 51 16 0 133 30 – Deadwood 5 18 1 1 98 31 – Manning Town South 10 28 2 0 103 32 – Manning Town North 14 22 1 1 99 33 – Manning Rural East 2 8 3 1 70 34 – Notikewin/N.Star 14 16 4 2 168 35 – Hotchkiss 2 11 4 2 85 36 – Keg River 4 9 0 0 37 37 – Paddle Prairie 31 31 4 1 29 38 – Buff.Head Prairie 0 1 0 0 74 39 – Tall Cree South 1 5 0 0 2 40 – Tall Cree North 5 12 0 2 1 41 – Wilson Prairie 0 0 0 0 53 42 – La Crete South 3 6 0 0 74 43 – La Crete Centre 0 4 1 0 55 44 – La Crete North 1 6 0 0 57 45 – La Crete Rural 1 1 0 0 77 46 – Blumenorth 0 1 2 0 102 47 – Vermilion Rural 5 18 1 1 65 48 – Fort Vermilion 8 92 7 1 56 49 – Fox Lake 5 106 1 0 8 50 – Garden River 4 65 2 2 2 51 – John D’or Prairie 5 107 1 0 7 52 – Boyer River 0 26 1 0 23 53 – Rocky Lane 10 73 3 4 63 54 – HL Rural South 6 31 2 1 48 55 – HL McLarty 3 9 3 0 45 56 – HL Thompson 11 19 3 0 58 57 – HL Caribou 7 28 1 1 60 58 – HL Bobby Gray 9 28 3 3 51 59 – HL Walters 7 20 0 1 23 60 – HL Centre 5 20 2 1 40 61 – HL Industrial 4 6 1 0 11 62 – HL Footner 4 21 1 0 81 63 – Rainbow Lake 10 17 8 1 148 64 – Chateh/Assumption 14 80 1 8 8 65 – Meander River 8 14 0 0 7 66 – Zama City 1 5 0 0 19 67 – Special PR 4 31 0 4 80 68 – Mobile PR #1 3 12 7 5 8 69 – Mobile PR #2 3 23 0 9 20 70 – Mobile Grimshaw 4 3 4 3 7 71 – Manning Mobile 5 9 0 1 12 Advance 149 812 70 53 4639 TOTALS 691 3065 242 194 9542