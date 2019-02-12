Peace River bridge construction is 65 per cent complete



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Construction crews have overcome some obstacles in constructing the new bridge on the Peace River, including geotechnical challenges, but it should be completed on time and on budget.



Tyler Wilson, the bridge manager for Alberta Transportation in Peace River, is upbeat.



“For structures like this, contractors who understand how to overcome challenges is remarkable,” says Wilson. “The contracting effort and level of partnership is incredible.”



The geotechnical challenges involved the river and some flooding. Three piers have been built on the river to support the bridge. The new bridge will be for westbound traffic, and the old bridge for the eastbound traffic, with two-lane traffic in both directions.



Wilson also offers other highlights about the construction.



For instance, earthworks on the east side main bridge embankment are 80 per cent complete – ready for main bridge girders to arrive in April & prep for launch in fall of 2019.



Also, the Shaftesbury west bound bridge is complete and in operation.



Eastbound currently being demolished with new structure built in 2019. The 98th street detour is operational with bridge demolition currently ongoing. Construction of both new structures starting in Spring 2019.



The secant wall, or retaining wall, at the RCMP Detachment is ongoing, with expected completion in the next month. The CN Arch overpass foundations are complete and ready for arch erection this spring.



On the main bridge, Piers 1, 2 and 3 are complete, with cofferdam and berm removal remaining, while construction on Pier 5 on the west bank will begin.



Further, utility relocates are 85 per cent complete. Finally, overall the project is 65 per cent complete, however, the elements with the most amount of risk such as the in-river works have been completed.