Pond hockey season begins at Falher Regional Recreation Complex Oct. 10

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

In pond hockey, children get to learn the skill and game of hockey, with less of a time commitment for parents.

Children must be school age for pond hockey, and they must know how to skate.

“We just don’t have enough time and coaching capacity to teach skating and hockey drills,” says Doreen Brulotte, co-organizer of the pond hockey program that will begin at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on Oct. 10, with approximately a dozen children. Skate times will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 3:30 p.m. each day.

The program falls under the Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society, or FABuLAS, which is facilitated by a dedicated group of parent volunteers, she adds.

Full equipment is required to participate. The fee is $250 per year, which includes the Hockey Alberta insurance for skaters and coaches.

For more information, please contact Doreen Brulotte at (780) 837-7183 or Dave Marchildon at (780) 837-1958.

Alberta Hockey touts the benefits of pond hockey, which include it being unstructured, a low-cost alternative to minor hockey, focus on skill development and game play, no defined boundaries and a flexible registration date.