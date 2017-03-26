Police seek information regarding theft of ATM in Falher

Express Staff

At 5:42 a.m. on March 3, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint in Falher.

Two people used a stolen pick-up to break into the Falher Regional Recreation Complex, and they removed the ATM located in the main lobby.

No other items were targeted in the theft. The stolen truck was recovered in the Peace River area. Peace River Forensic Indentification Services examined the vehicle and collected evidence to further the investigation.

The damage estimate for the Falher Regional Recreation Complex is $10-20,000.

The RCMP would like to remind the public to remove valuables from their vehicles when they’re away from them. To discourage theft, please lock the doors of unoccupied vehicles and remove your keys from the ignition.

The RCMP will continue patrolling the communities in the evenings and overnight hours, to discourage property thefts and in an effort to increase public safety.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or go to www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.