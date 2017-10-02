Police Request Assistance in Hit and Run to a Cyclist

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in finding the driver responsible for hitting a cyclist On Sunday, October 1st, 2017.

At approximately, 7:30 p.m. RCMP attended 102 Avenue and 109 Street after receiving a complaint of a male cyclist being struck by a vehicle. After striking the cyclist, the driver fled the scene. The 35 year-old male was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses describe the suspect driver as a heavier set female and the vehicle is a newer black sedan, with a booster seat and an unknown Alberta license plate.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.