Police officer set for sentencing in High Prairie on February 14

Richard Froese

For Smoky River Express

A former High Prairie RCMP officer currently serving in McLennan has pleaded guilty to a second charge connected to impaired driving.



Anita Lee Doktor appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 15 when she pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in connection with an incident June 1 in McLennan.



Doktor will be sentenced Feb. 14 as duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for her lawyer Shannon Gunn Emery.



“She wants to put sentencing over for three months,’ Jong says. “She expects sentencing may take up to three hours.”



Doktor signed an agreed statement of facts as she appeared in court for the first time.



“Her lawyer says there’s going to be an application for a discharge as part of sentencing,” Jong says.



Doktor was suspended from driving for one year from Oct. 15.



She pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to a charge of driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content exceeding 80 mg and originally set for sentence Feb. 12.



At that time, Gunn Emery expected sentencing to take two hours.



Doktor also pleaded guilty to the assault charge but was not accepted by Judge D.R. Shynkar after the facts were disputed by the lawyer and the Crown.



Hurich says Doktor “struck” an officer in the chest when the case was discussed Oct. 1.



Doktor was a corporal with McLennan RCMP when she was charged after an incident in McLennan on June 1.



“[Police] were dispatched to a convenience store where a complainant observed a female individual drive into the parking lot, exit the vehicle and enter the store,” says a news release from RCMP K Division media relations officer Fraser Logan.



“The complainant suspected the individual was impaired by alcohol but was unsuccessful in convincing her to turn over her vehicle keys.”



As a result, High Prairie RCMP were called to assist.



“Upon arrival, the attending officers recognized the suspected impaired driver as being Cpl. Anita Doktor who was subsequently investigated and charged for impaired driving.”



Doktor was charged with a similar offence on Dec. 5, 2016 in High Prairie and found not guilty on May 28, due to lack of evidence.



She is currently suspended with pay and her duty status will be subject to ongoing reviews.



“Maintaining the public trust is one of the key components of policing,” says Chief Supt. Rhonda Blackmore, District Commander for the RCMP’s Western Alberta District.