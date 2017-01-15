Podium funding for Alberta’s best athletes

Alberta Sport Connection

News release

The Government of Alberta has awarded more than 250 Alberta-based athletes nearly $1 million through the Alberta Sport Connection (ASC) Podium Alberta program.

Podium Alberta funding helps athletes access high-performance coaching and training opportunities and pursue athletic excellence at the highest levels of competition.

“We are proud of all the amazing athletes who live and train in Alberta and are happy to be able to help support them in their pursuit of their dreams,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism.

“As we saw at the recent Olympics and Paralympics, when combined with our outstanding coaches and world-class facilities, this funding helps Alberta’s athletes stand among the best in the world.”

This year, 254 athletes in 40 sports, from 31 Alberta communities, received an average of $3,900 through ASC.

“Alberta Sport Connection is proud to support our high-performance athletes and help them to train and continue their edudcation,” said John Short, Chair of Alberta Sport Connection. “ASC is dedicated to the development of sport in Alberta and we are honoured to have these Alberta-based athletes represent us as they prepare to compete against the best in the world at international competitions like the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.”

Podium Alberta supports athletes competing at the highest levels of national and international competition, who live and train in Alberta, or who temporarily train in other locations due to specific training environments.

Funding of up to $6,000 is provided to Alberta-based athletes who are carded at the national level. In addition to access to coaching, sports science practitioners and training opportunities, the funding allows athletes to pursue their athletic dreams while fulfilling educational goals.

Since 2007, more than 2,000 grants totaling nearly $8.5 million have been given out to 705 high-performance athletes.