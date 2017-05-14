“PLAN FOR THE WORST AND HOPE FOR THE BEST” – Unknown

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services

Georgia Iliou

Director

As we go start into our spring months with what may end up being a very busy fire season with the lack of moisture, I would like to be in contact with our residents about how FCSS assists in possible emergency disaster situations.

Emergency Social Services is an important part of the Smoky River FCSS programming. So you may ask yourself? What is this all about and how can I be of assistance? Well do I have the answers for you!

If or when a large scale emergency happens in your area or surrounding area, what role will you play? If you are someone who wants to help your community in these types of situations then becoming a volunteer for Emergency Social Services is exactly what you are looking for.

“BE PREPARED, NOT SCARED” – Canada Red Cross

Emergency Social Services provides for emotional and physical needs of individuals and families affected by an emergency or disaster for up to 72 hours (possibly more in extraordinary circumstances). One of the key components of this is setting up a Reception Centre for those displaced by the emergency.

Volunteer positions include, but are not limited to: Reception Centre Manager, Registration and Inquiry, Security, Greeter, Emergency Clothing, Emergency Food Services, Volunteer Services, Emergency Lodging and Personal Services

Training is provided to ensure that you are ready to take action when needed. Be an important asset to your community if it is ever in need!

“AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION IS WORTH A POUND OF CURE” – Benjamin Franklin

So let’s be ready for it!!! 2017 will continue with a volunteer drive for the many positions available for the Emergency Social Services program so that we may replenish our existing base with more people interested in volunteering.

Should you already know that you would like to be on our information list for this, please send me an email at srfcss@live.ca and we will ensure you receive the latest information.