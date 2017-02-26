Pirates trounce Huskies in first game of best-of-seven

Mac Olsen

The Falher Pirates are off to a strong start against the Grimshaw Huskies.

The Pirates travelled to the Mile Zero Regional Multiplex in Grimshaw for the first game of their best-of-seven playoff series.

The Pirates managed a 7-1 victory against the Huskies, pleasing coach Mathieu Maissoneuve.

“We had all 20 guys contributing,” says Maisonneuve. “We outskated them. But we expect a little more out of them (the Huskies) for the next game.”

The Pirates were fast off the mark in the first period.

Just 36 seconds in, Josh Rutherford put the puck in the basement. Jason Bouchard and Jeff Chalifoux received the assists. Then at 13:27, Pat Rowan scored a power play goal, with Joel Pelletier and Jay Anderson collecting the assists.

The Pirates were ahead 2-0 at the end of the first period.

They continued to increase their lead in the second period. At 58 seconds, Jay Anderson scored a power play goal, while Pat Rowan and Jeremie Perron received the assists.

Then at 17:54, Denis Rochon backhanded the puck into the Huskies’ net, giving the Pirates their fourth goal. Dallas Brochu and Michael Gillen shared the moment with him. Please see the Express’ Facebook page for a video of the goal.

Corson Fairless put the Huskies on the board at 19:40 with a power play goal. Ty Wiebe and Kevin Monfette received the assists.

The Pirates led 4-1 at the end of the second period.

The Pirates collected three more goals in the third period. Dallas Brochu from Dave Lawrence and Neil Maisonneuve. Then Dave Lawrence from Dallas Brochu and Dylan Cunningham. Finally, Dan Aubin from Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie and Jeremie Perron.

The Pirates won the game by a score of 7-1.