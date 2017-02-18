Pirates sweep the Jets four-straight, advance to the next round of playoffs

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Falher Pirates have won the first round of the playoffs, as they defeated the Valleyview Jets in games three and four of their best-of-seven series.

“We’re quite happy with four straight,” says coach Mathieu Maisonneuve. “So we can have a break before the next series.”

Game three

The Pirates hosted the Jets for game three on February 4.

Jay Anderson scored the Pirates’ first goal on the power play at 11:39 in the first period.

Then Travis Cunningham of the Jets scored back-to-back goals near the end of it.

The Pirates scored three more goals in the second period – from Craig Anderson, Jeremie Perron and Jeff Chalifoux in that order.

Allan Anderson scored one for the Jets as well.

The Pirates dominated the third period. Craig Anderson scored two of the goals Dylan Cunningham scored the third.

The Pirates won the game by a score of 7-3. Shots on net for the game were 42-34 in favour of the Pirates.

Check the Express’ Facebook page for videos of two of the major penalties that were handed out in the third period.

Game four

The Pirates travelled to the Polar Palace Hockey Arena in Valleyview for the fourth and final game.

During the first period, Tyler Wirth and Ira Gladue score for the Jets. Dave Lawrence and Devin Quartly scored for the Pirates.

Tyler Shantz added two more for the Jets in the second period. But the Pirates moved ahead with three goals – by Josh Rutherford, Devin Quartly and Pat Rowan respectively.

Look for a video of Quartly’s goal on the Express’ Facebook page.

Denis Rochon and Pat Rowan added two more goals to the Pirates’ tally in the third period.

However, the Jets rallied and managed to come within one, with goals by Tyler Wirth and Mikal Chalifoux late in the third. The Jets rallied and forced the Pirates onto the defensive around their net. However, the Pirates held them at bay and won the game 7-6. Shots on net for the game were 37-34 in favour of the Jets.

The Pirates travel to Grimshaw on February 16 for the first game of their best-of-seven playoff series against the Huskies.