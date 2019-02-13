Pirates sweep first 2 games of series opener



Chris Clegg

For The Express

So far, the result was easily predictable.



The Falher Pirates have smoked the High Prairie Regals in the first two games of their NPHL East Division Semi-Final after a 16-4 home ice win Feb. 5 and a 7-2 win in High Prairie Feb. 7.



Total dominance comes to mind when describing the series so far. The Pirates have outscored the Regals 23-6 and outshot them 98-49, exactly double.



In the regular season, the Pirates swept the Regals six straight games and outscored them 59-18.



In the opener, the Pirates released an avalanche of goals. Pat Rowan led the way with four goals while Jeff Chalifoux scored a third period natural hat trick.



Trevor Mazurek added a pair while Kevin Monfette, Matts Maisonneuve, Neil Maisonneuve, Dallas Brochu, Dan Aubin, Marco St.-Pierre, Dakota Mason each added one goal.



Seven Pirates recorded three assists including Darren Kramer, Dallas Brochu, Brian Sommers, Mazurek, Monfette, Rollie Gladue and Darren Brochu.



The Pirates led 3-0 after one period and 8-3 after two before adding eight third period goals to add salt to the wounds of the visitors.



Jacob Anderson scored a pair of power play goals for the Regals while Nelson Anderson added a power play goal and Hector Lamouche a shorthanded goal. All Regals’ goals were scored on special teams.



The Pirates were no slouch themselves scoring four power play goals on five chances with Chalifoux netting a pair and Monfette and St.-Pierre scoring the others. Rowan added a shorthanded goal for good measure.



Matt MacMinn was pulled after the fifth goal and replaced by Kent Ryan, but he fared no better surrendering 11 goals.



The Pirates outshot the Regals 58-27.



In High Prairie two nights later, it was the same story. Dallas Brochu scored twice and the Pirates outshot the Regals 40-22 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.



The Pirates never trailed, leading 1-0 after one period and 3-1 after two periods before scoring four third period goals.



Rowan, the playoff’s leading scorer, scored once and added two assists. Sommers, Mason, Aubin and Kramer added the other goals. Mazurek added three assists, but missed a penalty shot in the first period. It was about the only thing that has gone wrong for the Pirates in the first two games.



Ira Gladue’s first period goal and Jamie MacMinn’s power play goal with 13 seconds left was all the offence the Regals could muster.



Game 3 was in Falher on Saturday with the Pirates looking to take a 3-0 stranglehold. Check NPHL.com for updates as the series continues.