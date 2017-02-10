Pirates on a roll in playoffs against Jets

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Falher Pirates are in the first round of playoffs with the Valleyview Jets and so far they’re in the lead.

The Pirates hosted the Jets on January 31 for their first game of the best-of-seven series. It was a tough game, as the Jets demonstrated strong forechecking throughout.

Nonetheless, coach Mathieu Maisonneuve was placed with the result from his full roster.

“We had four lines rolling,” says Maisonneuve. “All the guys were skating well.”

The Jets aren’t an easy team to beat and the Pirates must come to play, he says, adding that they have to keep building and improving every game.

There was no score during the first period. Just plenty of fast skating and strong forechecking by both teams. But there were some very close scoring opportunities too.

Both teams scored during the second period. Chase Alderidge scored the Jets’ only goal of the game at 7:03. Alderidge put the puck in the attic with assistance from Justio Paul and Travis Dunstall.

However, the Pirates were quick to even the score. Devon Quartly score the Falher Pirates’ second at 10:31 in the second period, during the first playoff game on January 31. Josh Rutherford received the assist.

The score was 1-1 at the end of the second period.

Both teams continued their fast skating and hard hitting in the third period. But it was the Pirates who took the lead and never looked back.

Dave Lawrence scored the team’s second goal at 4:11, with Josh Rutherford receiving the assist. See a video of the goal on the Express’ Facebook page.

Then, with less than a minute remaining in the game, the Jets called a 30-second timeout. They pulled their goalie when play resumed and put an extra attacker on the ice.

However, they couldn’t change the outcome and Craig Anderson scored for the Pirates on an empty net as the game came to an end.

The Pirates won the game by score of 3-1. Shots on goal for the game were 50-32 in favour of the Pirates.

The other noteworthy item from this game was Travis Dunstall’s misconduct. At the the Jets called their 30-second timeout in the third period, this player received a 10-misconduct penalty, as well as two gross misonduct penalties.

Pirates travel to Valleyview

The Pirates travelled to Valleyview on Feb. 2 for the second game of their best-of-seven series.

The game went the Pirates’ way during the first period.

Jeff Chalifoux put the puck in the basement at 1:40, with Dave Lawrence and Josh Rutherford collecting the assists.

Next, Jason Bouchard put the puck in the basement on the approach at 6:12. Goaltender Talon Walton and Joel Pelletier received the assists.

Jeremy Perron rounded out the Pirates tally at 16:37 with a power play goal. Jay Anderson and Pelletier received the assists.

The Pirates were ahead 3-0 at the end of the first period.

But the Jets weren’t pushovers, as the second period would demonstrate. They exploited the Pirates’ mistakes and kept the momentum on their side.

Justin Paul put the puck in the net at 1:08 during four-on-four play. Next, Tyler Shantz scored for the Jets at 8:54 and Travis Cunningham scored the third goal at 14:17.

The game was 3-3 at the end of the second period.

However, the Pirates pulled out all the stops in the third period.

Craig Anderson fired the puck into the net at 3:07. Jay Anderson and Dylan Cunningham assisted. Check the Express’ Facebook page for a video of the goal.

Moments later, Pat Rowan took the puck on a breakaway and fired it high into the net. He was unassisted.

Jason Bouchard scored the team’s sixth and final goal at 17:23. Jeff Chalifoux and Dave Lawrence received the assists.

The Pirates won the game by a score of 6-3. Shots on goal for the game were 45-29 for the Jets.

The next home game for the Pirates was on February 4. Then they travelled to Valleyview on February 7 for the fourth game. Watch for coverage next week.