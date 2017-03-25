Pirates lose four straight to Rangers

Mac Olsen

The 2016/17 NPHL season is over, as the Spirit River Rangers have swept the Falher Pirates in four straight games to win the Campbell.

The Rangers hosted the Pirates for game four at the MacLean Recreation Centre in Spirit River on March 11. The Rangers won the game 6-5 in overtime and took the Campbell Cup.

However, the Pirates won the East Division banner after defeating the Grimshaw Huskies in the semi-finals

