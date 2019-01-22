Falher Pirates lose back-to-back games to Comets and Athletics



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The 2018/19 has brought many wins for the Falher Pirates, but the team still has defeats to deal with as the playoffs approach.



The Pirates hosted the Manning Comets in the evening of January 11 and their opponents demonstrated they had the upper hand from the get-go, winning the game by a score of 5-3.



“They deserved to win,” says Coach Shawn Gervais.



“They came to play and we lacked intensity. It was a good lesson learned and we’ll go forward from this.”



J.P. Perron scored the Comets’ first goal at 6:49 of the first period, with Thomas Simpson and Britt Olischefski assisting.



At 14:47, Jarron Lorencz scored the team’s second goal on the power play. Taylor Paulovich and Tyler Dillman collected the assists.



The score was 2-0 in favour of the Comets at the end of the first period.



However, the Pirates got on the board in the second period. Trevor Tokarz scored a power play goal at 2:39, with Joel Pelletier and Darren Brochu assisted on the play.



Just three minutes later, Darren Kramer scored the team’s second goal, with Dylan Cunningham assisting.



But the Comets dominated the rest of the period. Thomas Simpson scored at 10:02, while Paulovich and Olischefski collected their second assists.



Perron scored the team’s fourth goal at 10:58 on the power play, with Dillman collecting his second assistant of the game, and Paulovich his third.



Then Paulovich scored the team’s fifth and final goal on the power play at 11:36. Dillman collected his third assist of the game, and Jordy Greschner collected an assist as well.



The Pirates would have the last word in the game, as Jay Anderson scored the team’s third and final goal at 18:07 of the third period. Taylor Cote and Kevin Monfette assisted.



The Comets won the game 5-3. But shots on goal for the game were 62-25 in favour of the Pirates.



The Pirates travelled to Grande Prairie on January 12 to play against the Athletics.



The hosting team won the game by a score of 6-1.



The Pirates’ travelled to Manning on January 18 for their next game. Then they hosted the Dawson Creek Canucks on January 19. Look for a store about those games next week.