Pirates hand Huskies an 8-6 loss

Coming off a 13-6 loss against the High Prairie Regals on Dec. 7, the Falher Pirates came right back to win 8-6 at home against the Grimshaw Huskies on Dec. 9.



But it wasn’t going to be an easy victory, as the Huskies demonstrated their strong forechecking and taking the attack to the Pirates’ net constantly.



Still Coach Taylor Cote is pleased with result.



“Our power play was sharp,” says Cote. “We used our speed and we retrieved loose pucks.”



The Huskies opened the scoring in the first period. Joshua Peters scored first at 2:20, a power play goal, with Carson Fairless and Brendan Hawryluk assisting.



Then Fairless scored at 4:19. Brandon Bogdanek and Brendan Hawryluk assisted.



However, the Pirates turned the tables with three goals of their own.



Cedric Harvey put the puck in from the side at 8:30, with Nathan Smith and J.M. St. Pierre assisting.



Thirty-five seconds later, Dakota Mason put the puck in the attic. Jeff Chalifoux and Pat Rowan assisted.



At 14:16, St. Pierre scored his first goal of the game, putting the puck in the basement. Dylan Cunningham received an assist, while Smith received his second of the game.



The score was 3-2 for the Pirates at the end of the first period.



However, the Huskies were not out, as they came on strong in the second period.



Mason scored the Pirates’ fourth goal at 5:56, sending the puck into the basement. Joel Pelletier and Chalifoux received the assists.



Kevin Monfette gave the Huskies their third goal just moments later. Joshua Peters collected the assist.



The Pirates came back again, as Dylan Cunningham put the puck in the basement and Pelletier received his second assist of the game.



Nonetheless, the Huskies would dominate the rest of the period.



Ty Wiebe scored twice, the first time at 19:02, with Peters and Logan Putio assisting. Wiebe’s second goal came at 19:27, to tie the game at five-all. Monfette and Putio assisted.



The Huskies battled hard for the puck in the third period and tried to rally. But the Pirates thwarted time and again.



St. Pierre scored his second and third goals of the game during the third period. The first was at 7:26, and Smith and Harvey shared the spotlight with him.



It was the same trio for the next goal at 16:33, to put the Pirates ahead by a score of 7-5.



Play stopped at 13:01 when Colton Sanboe of the Pirates went down in the Huskies end. However, he was able to get up and go back to his bench on his own.



Ty Wiebe scored the Huskies’ sixth goal at 16:39, to bring his team to within one of tying the game. Peters received the assist.



The Huskies called a 30-second timeout at 18:33. Then they pulled their goalie and put an extra attacker on the ice.



The Huskies tried to press their advantage, but the Pirates held them off. Nath Smith put the puck in the net off a pass by St. Pierre.



The final score was 8-6 in favour of the Pirates. Shots on net for the game were 45-36 in favour of the Pirates.



The Pirates travel to Grimshaw this Saturday for their next game. Their next home game will be on Dec. 19, when they host the High Prairie Regals.