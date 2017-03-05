Pirates and Huskies in a tough battle for supremacy

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Grimshaw Huskies have proven they aren’t pushovers and are determined to battle with the Falher Pirates for every game.

“It’s going to be a battle,” says coach Mathieu Maisonneuve of the Pirates. “They’re a good team and we have to play our very best to beat them.”

But as of February 23, the Pirates were within one game of winning the best-of-seven series.

Game two

The Pirates hosted the Huskies in the evening of February 18.

The Pirates went on the attack early on. Pat Rowan scored a power play goal at 8:27 of the first period. He scored his second goal at 18:12.

But Brendan Hawryluk put the Huskies on the board with just nine seconds remaining. The period ended 2-1 for the Pirates.

Jeremie Perron scored a power play goal for the Pirates at 15:24. Then Lance Rapson scored the Huskies’ second goal at 16:43. The Pirates were ahead 3-2 at the end of the second period.

The Huskies came on strong in the third period, almost forcing an overtime period in the process.

Dallas Brochu scored the Pirates fourth goal at 28 seconds. See the video on the Express’ Facebook page.

Then Ty Wiebe scored back-to-back goals for the Huskies, tying the game at 4-4.

However Jeff Chalifoux scored the Pirates’ fifth goal at19:45, ensuring that his team didn’t have to play an overtime period.

Game three

The Pirates met their match for the third game, when they travelled to Grimshaw on February 21.

Lowen Lambert scored a power play goal at 13:16 in the first period.

Then, at 16:59, Chris Houlder stole the puck and put it in the Pirates’ on the approach.

The Huskies were ahead 2-0 at the end of the first period.

The Huskies added one more to their tally in the second period. Clint Polukosho put the puck in the living at 10:09.

But Dan Aubin put the Pirates on the board at 1:21 in the third period. Dave Lawrence followed up with another goal at 7:23.

However, the Huskies dominated for the rest of the game. Bond Hawryluk scored a power play goal at 9:18 and Lowen Lambert scored the fifth and final goal at 13:16.

Game four

The Pirates hosted the Huskies on February 24 and, as game two demonstrated, the home team wasn’t going to have an easy time.

Neil Maisonneuve and Josh Rutherford scored for the Pirates in the first period. Corson Fairless and Taylor McNabb scored for the Huskies in the second period. This made the game 2-2.

The battle seesawed in the third period. Craig Anderson, Dallas Brochu and Darren Brochu scored for the Pirates.

Scoring for the Huskies were Lance Rapson, Kevin Monfette and Corson Fairless. Their last goal made the game 5-5 at the end of the third period, forcing overtime.

But it was Dylan Cunningham of the Pirates who broke the deadlock at 6:22 in overtime, scoring the winning goal and giving his team a 6-5 victory over the Huskies.