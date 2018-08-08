Annual pilgrimage to be held in Girouxville on August 15

Mac Olsen

The Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic parish in Girouxville will host their annual pilgrimage on Aug. 15.



Known as the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the event will take place outside by the grotto, weather permitting.



“We always celebrate the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on August 15,” says Nicole Blanchette, one of the organizers.



The event opens at 9:30 a.m. with confession and Deacon Reg Bouchard leading the rosary. Later, Archbishop Gerard Pettipas will lead the mass, and lunch (by donation) will be served at 12:15 p.m.



Father Jeyapaul will offer two talks, one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 2:15 p.m.



As found at Wikipedia.org, “The Assumption of Mary into Heaven (often shortened to the Assumption) is, according to the beliefs of the Catholic Church, Eastern and Oriental Orthodoxy, as well as parts of Anglicanism, the bodily taking up of the Virgin Mary into Heaven at the end of her earthly life.



“In the churches that observe it, the Assumption is a major feast day, commonly celebrated on 15 August. In many countries, the feast is also marked as a Holy Day of Obligation in the Roman Catholic Church.”