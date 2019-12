People packed into the Riverdrive Mall to browse the craft vendors during Midnight Madness.

Peace River held Midnight Madness shopping and photos with Santa Claus at Riverdrive Mall after the Santa Claus Parade Nov. 29. Shoppers took advantage of many sales at the mall in stores and at vendors. A special display had Marie and Terry Sawchuk handing out slab cake from Freson Bros. for the Town of Peace River’s centennial. The cake was one of 15 cakes given out around town for the 100-year celebration.