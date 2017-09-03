PICs – more Girouxville Canada Day 150 September 3, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Every Now and Then in Girouxville held a balloon popping contest. No matter the age you could pop a balloon and there was a number inside and when you got your number you wrote down your name and picked a prize out of the basket that matched your number it was a great way to Celebrate Canada 150. Also an adult contest that Suzanne Houle won. Left to right Brooklynn Emard – Cloutier and Tiana Emard helping at Every Now and Then, to get ready for the balloon popping contest. For there auntie Laura Leclerc while she is in the store helping her customers find what they need. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email