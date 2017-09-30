PICs – Meet the Heritage senior volleyball teams September 30, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Pictured above is the senior girls’ team. In from, from left, are Amber Guérette, Edith Sanchez, Nadia Sylvain, Celina Bouchard and Ashley Mussio. In the back, from left, are Coach Nicole Walisser, Émilie Aubin, Gabrielle Velie, Zoé Tardif, Veronica Jacob and Tyler Maure. Above, the senior boys’ team. In front, from left, are Éric Lavoie, Alexandre Laforest, Jonah Maisonneuve, Eric Dentinger and Blake Lambert. In back, from left, are Coach James Bazan-Lindsay, Maxime Maisonneuve, Mathew Fischer, Adrien Houle, Tommy Yaremko and Kelly Dion. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email