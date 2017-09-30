PICs – Meet the GPV junior volleyball teams September 30, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Pictured above is the junior girls’ ‘A’ team. In front, from left, are Kiera Doran, Rylee St. Jean, Emily St. Laurent, Jenaya Andersen, Jenna Brulotte and Jayden Bedard. In back, from left, are Brianna Willier, Darby Heckbert, Abbey Doris, Katelyn Lambert, Ryanne Chailler and Coach Parker Bonnah. Pictured above is the junior boys’ team. In front with the volleyall is Cameron Henley. In the first row, from left, are Darren Roby, Jayden Boucher, Christian Nolette, J.C. Perez, Aldeen Garcia and Josh Allen. In the second row, from left, are Coach Pam Heckbert, Alex Gauthier, David Rebamonte, Brett Heckbert, Charles Castro, Michael Owanga and Lucas Hauch. Above, junior girls’ ‘B’ team. Left-right are Coach Sidney Tardif, Chloe Burt, Kaylee Fournier, Skylar Gagne, Rebekah Andersen and Angele St. Laurent. Not shown, Hope Morris, Jessina Goodswimmer and Coach Estelle Chailler. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email