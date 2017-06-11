PICs – Medal wins for Ecole Heritage athletes June 11, 2017 · by Admin2015 · The Ecole Heritage Lynx won medals at the junior high zones in Grimshaw on May 6. The results: GOLD, junior girls singles, Tenille Guerette; junior mixed doubles, Justin Aubin and Meera Sylvain; and senior girls singles, Amber Guerette. SILVER, senior boys singles, Eric Lavoie; senior girls doubles, Emilie Aubin and Hanna Dion Winners at the junior/senior high track and field event in High Prairie May 16. Kayle Guerette, gold in long jump and high jump, silver in discus. Amber Guerette, gold in shotput, bronze in discus. Tenille Guerette, silver in high jump, bronze in shotput and discus. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email