PICs – Heritage students get some ice time in January 17, 2018 · by Admin2015 · 0 In front, left-right, are Mariya Roy, Zackary Lasante, Kelly Dusseault, Alexandre Marinier and Daniel Levesque. In the back row, from left, are Mieka Drapeau, Brielle Maisonneuve, Nicolas Levesque, Sophie du Tremblay, Alisson Gagne, Brooklyn Gagne and Wyatt Markzyk. The Falher Regional Recreation Complex was busy on Jan. 10, as the Ecole Heritage elementary classes utilized the arena. In these photos are students in Sophie du Tremblay’s class. Students go to and fro on the ice. Pictured here are Maja P. Maisonneuve, left, and Maryse Simon. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email