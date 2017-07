Students in Grades 4 and 10 at Ecole Heritage performed their play at Athabasca Hall in Peace River on June 13, and again at the school June 15. The Grade 4 play was entitle ‘Plumes Poils et Autres’ and the Grade 10 play was entitled ‘L’heritage’. The junior and senior high bands also performed for both events. All photos courtesy of Ecole Heritage.