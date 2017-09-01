PICs – Girouxville Canada Day 150 September 1, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Blake Bevill won so much cool stuff, he was most happy with his gift card from Every Now and Then. He went to his grandma’s store and put it on the counter and walked out with a bag of popcorn. Abigail Leclerc of Donnelly, won a box full of goodies, including the cotten candy machine from the Girouxville Co-op. She counted the maple leaves in the Girouxville campsite, with her daddy Dwayne Leclerc. Denis Boisvert with his 1974 motor bike he bought when he was just 15 years of age and took it to Edmonton. That ride was about 6 hours. He even rode it home after the 150 Canada Day celebration was over. It still drives as good as when he first bought the bike. He had it parked in the show ‘n shine for everyone to see. Supper was being barbecued by Johnny Paradis and Raymond Dallaire. They were cooking hambugers and hot dogs like crazy. They did an awesome job feeding everyone Deacon Reg Bouchard says grace before the barbecue meal and talks about some history of the museum and the priests history in the community. Three legged race at the Girouxville 150 Canada Day Celebration. There were games for children of all ages, even some adults got into playing. Here they are having a potato sack race. They also had a three legged race and water balloon toss after which they got to enjoy some home made ice cream made by Diane Gervais. Anybody want a hot shave or a hair cut? The museum has all sorts of rooms to see, you can look at the past just by walking through each display. Chloe Paradis playing music inside the museum for all to enjoy, On display at the museum is a 1974 Oldsmobile 98 ambulance, a must to go see. Left to right; Louise Couillard showing rag rug making, Kaila Paradis, a summer student at the museum, visitors Terry Paradis and Giselle Dallaire. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email