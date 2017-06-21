PICs – Celebrating 100 years

On May 12, Rhea Ethier celebrated her 100th birthday with family at the Manoir du Lac in McLennan. Over 60 people attended the event and she joked that she hoped she didn’t have to pay for it. Ethier has three children – Paulette (Roger) Bugnet, Albert (Marie) Ethier and Richard (Margarita) Ethier; as well as 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Pictured above is a photo of her grandchildren. Rhea was born in Cornwall, Ontario and her family moved to the region around 1919. She came from a family of three brothers and two sisters. They had a farm near Girouxville. At 22, she married Arsene Ethier and moved to her own farm six miles south of Falher. Rhea has always lived in this area. She took delight in looking after her home, cooking, gardening and going for walks. She enjoys her life at the Manoir du Lac and interacting with the staff.