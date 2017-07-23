PIC – What’s with the daisies?

As per Normand Boulet’s article on Page 5, “We are running into a number of Ox eye daisy situations in 2017 (as well as other weeds), but the Ox eye really stand out. I believe all the moisture we had last fall, as well as the extended fall growing season allowed the seeds from many biennial and perennial weeds to germinate and establish. Raymond Rey, the M.D. Weed Inspector responsible for lands North of Highway 49 has encountered at least two Ox eye infestations which had lain dormant for more than 10 years.” Normand Boulet photo.