The weather was a balmy -37 C and 12 members of Smoky River Fire and Rescue plunged into the pond by the Falher water treatment plant for training during the weekend of Dec. 10-11, 2016. Instructors from Rescue Canada facilitated the course, teaching the firefighters how to self rescue and rescue personnel trapped in or/open ice. With the completion of the practical and theoretical training, they are qualified as Ice Rescue Technicians.