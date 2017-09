Nashville Nite was held at the Centre Chevaliers in the evening of Aug. 26. Leon Roy and his group came from Barrhead to perform. The proceeds from this event, in the amount of $1,808, have been given to the Smoky River Dance Society. In the photo above, in front, left-right, are Mila Roy and Zoey Roy. In the back row, left-right, are Vic Roy, Eveline Roy, Aline Roy, Chantal Roy, Annette Roy and Leon Roy.