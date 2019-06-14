PIC – Marvyn Dupuis Foundation Scholarship 2019 recipients

Mr. Marvyn Dupuis’ Legacy of giving back to his community lives on through his sons Troy and Adrian, Georges P. Vanier Alumni. Troy and Adrian continue to award scholarships to deserving Post-Secondary bound seniors looking to build their futures based on a strong education. This year’s scholarship recipients shared with the Foundation’s their core values including the drive and conviction to achieve both their education and career goals. The 2019 Scholarship recipients are Angel Blais, Shayna Yaremko, Bradyn Heckbert, and Trevor Jolie. Congratulations Graduates and Best of Luck in your Future. Make Yourself and Us Proud!