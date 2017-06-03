PIC – GPV art students contribute to Canada’s 150th

Art students at Georges P. Vanier have contributed their talents to the celebration of Canada’s upcoming 150th anniversary. Chantal Nicolet, the art teacher, invited students in Grades 7-12 to help with the project. Two artworks have been placed on the wall outside Ecole Routhier, in the area for the Falher Regional Pool. It took about a month to complete the project. Lynn Farrell, the director of community services for the Town of Falher, invited the school to submit artworks for the 150th anniversary.