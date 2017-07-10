PIC – Floating right along July 10, 2017 · by Admin2015 · The Cooperators office in Falher had a float in the Honey Festival parade, which was held on June 17. Look for more photos of the Honey Festival in the June 28 edition of the Express. Express Staff The Honey Festival parade drew many people in the morning of June 17. The members of RCMP and Smoky River Fire Department led the way. The event started and ended at the Centre Chevaliers. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email