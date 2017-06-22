PIC – FCSS receives donation for the food bank

Staff at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan recently raised money for Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, in the amount of $570.87. Alberta Health Services challenged employees to raise money, to be donated to the organization of their choice. Through the United Way, the Sacred Heart staff choose Smoky River FCSS, and the money will go to the food bank. In the picture above, at the back from left, are Jacquie Melnyk, Georgia Iliou, Barbara Mader, Linda Desaulniers and Reetika David. In front is Marilyne Simard.