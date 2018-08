The first day of August proved particularly warm and it was an opportunity for the public to enjoy the Falher Regional Pool. Above are Destani Ritson holding her two-year-old son, Kayden Safruik, and next to them is five-year-old Ryder Safruik. Go to the Town of Falher’s website and Facebook Page for the pool schedule. But get out and enjoy it while you can, as the Falher Regional Pool will close on Aug. 19 for the season. Renovations are scheduled to begin Aug. 20.