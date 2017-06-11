PIC – Danika Bouvier receives $500 bursary

Danika Bouvier is the recipient of the Riley Aubin Creative Arts Foundation’s $500 bursary. Claude Girard, a member of the foundation, presented the bursary to her on June 1. Bouvier will be attending the University of Alberta in Edmonton this fall to pursue a biology degree, with a minor in music. Vivian and Richard Aubin established the Riley Aubin Creative Arts Foundation to help students who would like to continue their eduction towards an arts program in drama, music or any other arts program. The committee chooses the recipient based on this criteria. The bursary is open once a year to students and notice is usually sent to schools and counsellors during April through June.